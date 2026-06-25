The pressure is building to do something about the expense and frustrations with American healthcare. Polls show it will influence this Fall’s election. I’m being interviewed a lot these days for my expertise stemming from decades in the policy and commercial trenches. Will you share this post with friends stuck in expensive, limited and adversarial ObamaCare insurance?



Back in the 1990s I staffed the congressman sponsoring the first Medical Savings Account bill. Later I was the lobbyist for the credit unions, an institution whose non-profit status mirrors that of a Medical Cost Sharing membership to which millions of American families belong.

I even helped the late Greg Scandlen in the mid-2000s with his org, Consumers for HealthcareChoices - a major supporter of HSAs, which I sell in combo with Sharing.



Now I get invited frequently to present the value of becoming a cash patient in a Sharing membership - how it both rationalizes prices AND encourages more integrated (natural) care. If you forward this email to friends with families or businesses and they enroll - at my MPB link - you’ll be contributing to a more reasonable health system.



My first interview was by RealDocSpeaks, who said I did a great job explaining the problems with ObamaCare insurance, including its:

foisting of networks that exclude half an area’s providers,

high percentage and seemingly arbitrary denial of claims and

endlessly rising premiums.



My second interview was with economist Murray Sabrin, who like a lot of free market experts understands patient empowerment but not as much about Sharing. That’s the value I bring - not only selling Sharing to families and biz owners, but also understanding the policy side how to make the health system more affordable and of better quality. Sharing has:

hardly any limits on providers since most offer discounted, cash prices; rarely any surprise denials since what is “shareable” is itemized in the guidelines and pricing that rises only every other year - if that.

When invited last week at Two Days of Truth to present the value of becoming a cash patient (as well as the danger of unfettered cell tower deployments outside our bedrooms & kids’ classrooms), I met a client - who likes our Sharing HSA combo so much she offered a testimonial!

Speaking of conferences, those of you who gel with this combo of activism and entrepreneurship may want to attend the HealthyAmerica conference in DC July 21st with Senator Rand Paul (invited). I’ll be speaking on the value of becoming a cash patient as well as the danger of unchecked cell tower deployments that crush our property values and harm our kids - that’s what I lobby mainly for the world’s oldest health freedom org - theNHF.com. I write about all MAHA issues at my substack - please subscribe!

Then I’ll be speaking Sept 12th at the “Health Choice: Liberation from Mandates Summit” event in Virginia Beach, featuring Jeff Tucker from the Brownstone Inst and frontline hero Paul Marik, inventor of the Sepsis Protocol. Get your tickets now!

How does Sharing work?

Call our Concierge whenever you face an emergent sickness or accident, at 800-519-2969. Over the near-decade of shopping assistance for drugs, tests & specialists, our team has become effective at saving you money and guiding your choices.



If hit with a flu or rash in the middle of the night, our telemedicine vendor is free, as long as you sign up. The same Concierge at the # above can walk you through that process. The Concierge also can assist your use of our other services, such as discounted prescriptions and natural therapies. Call them!



To educate family and biz-owning friends to enroll into the Sharing community, simply share with them my MPB link, telling them to scroll down to watch the video that explains the upgrade from ObamaCare insurance.



At the bottom of the link is my contact info to schedule a time to tell me their situation and hear about our options - especially the Sharing plan with the HSA - a hugely popular way to build $100,000 for out of pocket costs or a retirement nestegg.



Please comment below with any questions!



All the best,

Charlie Frohman

MPB advisor



to contact me, connect at my LinkedIn