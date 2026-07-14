Health Disruptors in DC Next Week!

Are you into Health Freedom Activism or Innovative Entrepreneurship?

Next week is the DC HealthyAmerica conference of the Patient First Coalition led in part by my fellow Freedom Hub cofounder Jeff Kanter.

To attend, exhibit or sponsor, click here.

Healthy America 2026 Looking at the Future Together

A Collaboration Between Legislators and Healthy America Leaders.

I’ll be speaking on the threat of Telecom’s wireless radiation-emitting towers and the importance of becoming a cash patient - something I just presented at an event hosted at the farm of the iconic Joel Salatin:

But a reason to attend extends beyond the terrifying prospect of cell towers irradiating our kids or the critical importance to upgrade patients into price-sensitive shoppers. As I warned in my video up top, Health Freedom remains on a precipice:

Americans in a handful of states remain bereft of any workable vaccine exemption (important for self-thinking parents in order for their kids’ school attendance) - and no exemption trumps emergency orders during a questionably-declared pandemic emergency;

The Supreme Court just added BioTech’s pesticides to the list of industries immune from liability (joining Telecom’s wireless equipment such as cell towers and cell phones) and, of course, pHARMa’s vaccines;

The regulation of pesticides, GMOs & forever chemicals remains non-existent at EPA, FDA and USDA;

FDA and state licensing boards continue to trap mainstream (allopathic) doctors and their patients in a pHARMa-first, symptoms-based model of health care that continues to hamstring more natural therapies like homeopathy; and

Geoengineering bans in states haven’t seem to have stopped the jet’s atmospheric spraying covering our skies in a highway of toxic, artificial franken-clouds.

Other headliners at next week’s DC conf include:

Senator Rand Paul (invited), vaxx whistleblowing atny Tom Renz, cancer alternative pioneer John Oertle, surgeon-turned benefits disruptor Firouz Daneshgari, investigative journalist-turned innovation finder Jerome Corsi, GMO scientist Jeffrey Smith, cash appointments app inventor Jawad Arshad, scientific fraud whistleblower Charles Bennett, former US House Administrator Scot Faulkner (now a Red Light therapy evangelist), pharmacist-turned Safe Blood connector Liz James, microplastics detoxer Denice Krebs,

all speaking on…

Panels focusing on AI, fitness (we’ll have former baseball pro pitcher Kameron Loe), kids, opportunity zones, Medicaid, cannabis, regenerative farming & stem cells.

For future invitations from the coalition just sign up as an “Ambassador”.

P.S. I next will speak Sept 12th at the “Health Choice: Liberation from Mandates Summit” event in Virginia Beach, featuring Jeff Tucker from the Brownstone Inst and frontline hero Paul Marik, inventor of the Sepsis Protocol. Get your tickets now!

THIS FRIDAY my NHF exposes RFK’s failure to stop cell towers near our bedrooms, kids’ classrooms and nearby parks. Join us!

TOMORROW former UFC fighter Pat Miletich warns no health can happen without Clean Soil, noon ET Wed, on my Freedom Hub.