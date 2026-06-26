While I have some control over the weekly content of my nearly decade-old Freedom Hub shows (noon ET Wed & Thursdays), I’ll keep returning to controversies despite how triggering they are for those not ready for heavy converations. The truth requires, after all, unwrapping the onion of life.

And Jewish Power Inquiry gets as many views - if not more - than almost any other topic we cover. Here’s our most viewed shows - with the Zionist threat presentation from former college professor Kevin Barrett coming in at number TWO.

With Israel’s jingoism alienating the West and one of America’s favorite congressmen (Thomas Massie) defeated via globalist Bankster donations - for refusing to shut up about AIPAC control of our govt and the need to disclose the Epstein blackmail list of powerbrokers - our suspicion of these controllers is going nowhere but up to the stratosphere. Of course, going public with such concerns can get one censored, fired or killed - in the case of Charlie Kirk, when his “Noticing” became problematic for his globalist financiers.

Despite crying wolf to the contrary, it’s not “anti-semitic” to challenge Jewish Power and its effect on American politics. Indeed, if such disproportionate power is indeed dangerous to our natural rights, then it would be irresponsible to ignore such an existential threat.

And nothing about Freedom Hub is anti-semitic. Indeed, we are quite jewish. My most recent guest was Jewish, as are my cohost and Freedom Hub cofounder. My name is (German) Jewish, although my grandfather and father both intermarried, rendering me only a quarter membership in the tribe that runs the world. I like having memberships in several different ethnicities, via Gramma’s Hammersmith (German) & Dunsmore (Scottish), and Grampa Fontaine (French). Given how untrustworthy each tribe’s narrative gatekeepers are, it’s reassuring to belong to all and none. I’ll carve my own path, thank you very much.

The Hinde and Dauch factory in Sandusky, Ohio, makes now a nice apartment building on the harbor of Lake Erie.

The Frohman’s, though, have a significant pedigree in Jewish history. A century ago they basically founded Broadway and the paper business. My Great Uncle Sidney founded the Natl Paperboard Association, building factories in scores of cities across the country, with the Hinde and Dauch Paper company that invented corrugated paper that revolutionized the shipping of packaged goods.

Another Great Great Uncle’s organization of Broadway play production, though, garnered the ire of car pioneer Henry Ford, whose “International Jew” series of newspaper articles nailed my family’s nefarious (in Ford’s opinion) influence - here and here - on American morals with plays we brought from London to America like “Peter Pan” (whose gathering was portrayed in the movie “Finding Neverland” with Dustin Hoffman playing the Broadway producer).

Frohman’s death on the Lusitania on one of his Atlantic crossings to recruit more plays made the front pages, as part of a frenzy whipped up by Rothschild’s globalist bankster cartel to fulfill their promise to England to cajole America’s foolish entry into WWI, in exchange for British taking of Ottoman land in Palestine for the Zionists.

In other words, my family was sacrificed by fellow tribesmen to start a war for depopulation and power off the backs of devastated nations. I guess exposing this evil globalist power is personal. Maybe that’s when we became conservative, opposing the forces of centralized power: later, in the 1950s, my paper titan grandfather-turned historian was invited by President Eisenhower to run his nascent Education bureaucracy. Mr. Frohman refused, knowing how a centralized education power quickly could turn into a propaganda weapon of the powerful.

Back to the first world war, after sacrificing my family and other psyops to start it, the globalist Bankster cartel then unleashed their puppet Bolsheviks to commit a coup of the white Russian empire - whose resultant genocide made Germans paranoid enough to elevate the Nazis to avoid a similar Bolshevik fate for their Fatherland.

Freedom Hub had Henry Makow warn that our Jewish Controllers weren’t done with us, alluding to Soviet whistleblower Bella Dodd - who wrote in the 1950s that these banksters had an actual satanic plan to wipe out Western family values.

Iconic lawyer Dershowitz bragged about “Jewish Power”, and no one can sit easily when the Rothschilds - who founded the international bankster system - said it mattered not at all who ruled, “…as long as I control the money supply”.

Makow returned to Freedom Hub, this time on his latest book how the global banksters really do want to kill the thinkers as well as useless eaters, to more easily control a slave population.

They’ve controlled the world since seizing Britain’s finances via gaming of the War with Napoleon. Their control of both sides of every war since led decorated Marine Smedley Butler to realize his fellow soldiers were nothing but the enforcement arm of the banksters. Mike King’s Invisible Critic series tells our true history better than anyone. It’s broken up by decade, starting at our Founding. Freedom Hub platformed Mr. King on whether the recent death of the Rothschild patriarch would end our enslavement to the banksters via our Federal Reserve, the central bank.

Indeed, even our Founders knew of the bankster threat - hence Thomas Jefferson's furious opposition to Alexander Hamilton’s central bank. Blamed for the 1817 Depression following our refusal to renew that bank, future president Andrew Jackson labeled as the “Den of Vipers” Rothschild’s banksters, when he killed the Second Bank.

We platformed also Catholic philosopher E. Michael Jones, after entertainer Kanye West proved Ford’s warning about Jewish debasement of entertainment, this time in Hollywood.

Jones, author of the above classic, returned to Freedom Hub, this time warning the globalist’s buying of the defeat of popular Congressman Thomas Massie, guaranteed a wedge between America’s youth and Fox News-watching boomers on the irreparably harmed Judeo-Christian alliance.

They Control Both Sides

While most avoid Jewish criticism for the real consequences of such unpopular Speech (support for boycotting Israel, for example, blocks bureaucrat employment in over 30 of our states), the Noticing of Jewish Power is gaining traction among Truthers. To fight this trend one zionist is threatening psyops. Former congressional candidate Sam Parker warned on Freedom Hub that even so-called “anti-zionists” among Jews is a psy-op, a way to control both sides of the issue.

Congressman Massie’s defeat by globalist money has split the Judeo-Christian alliance, as boomers (but not young voters) punished the constitutional congressman for exposing AIPAC influence and refusing to let slide into obscurity the Epstein blackmail list.

Aliens, or Demons?

Our most controversial guest by far, though, was former Q influencer Dustin Nemos, who combines the two topics about which we must not speak (the other being the spinning space ball psyop). He believes Jews are descendants of the demigod Nephililm created from the mixing of the Fallen Angels and pre-flood humanity. He also believes our controllers push the spinning space ball theory to separate us from God, scaring us into thinking we’re just specks in a godless universe who could be taken out anytime by asteroids, or aliens. On a previous Freedom Hub show, Mr. Nemos rejected the Q Theory that we’re being saved by Trump - for him there’s no escape from Bankster control. Will his theory gain traction as Alien disclosure amounts to nothing more than acknowledgement that demons are real - as presented by MUFON researcher Joe Jordan on Freedom Hub?

Further, are demons involved with Epstein’s List of satanic child sacrificers that it’s becoming “anti-semitic” to challenge?

The Solution

Mr. Nemos might think hope is lost, but not Mr. Makow. In his Freedom Hub presentation above, Henry says most of us are connected to the Creator, pursuing truth and working on love. The other side inverts high-minded ideals in order to become Luciferian gods themselves. At the head of the snake is the Rothschild banking cartel, followed by avaricious Freemason interlopers seeking to cash in on cartel profits, and completing this triad is Chabad - which Mr. Makow characterizes as a doomsday cult.

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This coming week on Freedom Hub

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Next Wednesday Ms. Hildebrand will update MAHA supporters on ridding our packaging, cooking, water and everything else of “forever chemicals”, and Ms. Elkins on Thursday will “reconstruct fact out of historical fiction”. We’re booked through October.

To contact me, do so please at my LinkedIn.