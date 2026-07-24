RFK & Trump send bureaucrats to our DC conf

As my video above reports, the Patient First Coalition is taking the lead in profiting from reforming America’s bloated sick-care scam.

Their HealthyAmerica conferences - unlike any other org - bring together the activists for Health Freedom AND the entrepreneurs whose profit motive to upset the cartel is needed to reverse the real epidemic, CHRONIC disease.

Here was my writeup from the last one I attended, snow-buried Pittsburgh. For an invitation to their next one, November 13th in Nashville, scroll down here to sign up for updates. To apply to present - or to suggest a panel or other idea for future conferences - fill out your ideas here.

A fifth of our government’s spending of taxpayer dollars goes to mostly treatment of the real epidemic (again, chronic diseases), and patients are frustrated with the threatening mandates and rogue industries making us sick.

It was great to see plant medicine lobbyist Eapen Thampy in DC. I never met him in person, but I recruited him to open for Governor Gary Johnson’s final stop in Boulder of his 2012 presidential campaign. Lots of HHS & White House bureaucrats - and reporters from Reason - attended the breakouts on slow legalization of this area of healthcare.

Along with Covid lawyer Tom Renz’ (see above pic) complaints over Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) frustrations, I characterized that frustration with four images and phrases, in this slide:

In that first image we all know how Covid destroyed trust. When parents find out studies do in fact exist exposing vaccination for the real epidemic, CHRONIC disease, that trust will NOT be restored. We need to ban mandates of all medical procedures, even for hospital services, and certainly stop doctors siccing Child Protective Service onto parents who won’t comply with their dangerous vaccine coercion. I was pleased in a benefits breakout session with surgeon Firouz Daneshgari, who agreed informed consent must be emphasized with patients - to warn them of side effects of mainstream tendencies, to highlight less invasive options. Instead of restoring liability onto vaccine manufacturers when they harm our kids, the Supreme Court just immunized Big Biotech when farmers and consumers are injured by their pesticides. To get off industrial ag, the conference highlighted regenerative farm leaders - like Clean Soil entrepreneur Daniel Cluff and Lou’s Law (making Medicare cover cancer alternatives) advocate Candace Whitesell, who started a cancer alternative clinic in rural Virginia. For the third slide, MAHA leaders constantly complain about lack of regulation of pesticides, as well as Genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), food ingredients and “forever” chemicals in our water, clothes, cookware and products, yet maybe this trust in bureaucrats to save us should be considered a “moral hazard”. Perhaps it’s better to wait for a harm allegation, and then allow Due Process to adjudicate the dispute in the courts - as well as understand state Attorneys General retain the power to investigate and prosecute any fraudulent claims made by any business. In the final slide, there’s neither regulation nor liability with two industries, whose rogue deployment of wireless radiation-emitting towers and atmospheric spraying represent an existential threat to humanity. Telecom is ignoring property owner pressure not to deploy their towers too close to our bedrooms, kids’ classrooms or nearby parks. Activist John Castagnini presented the results of his meetings with congressional staff to educate them on the aviation-induced cloudiness, and how it’s a threat to our health. He warned of the Fourth Industrial Revolution comment from World Economic Forum Overlord Klaus Schwab, who said that revolution will “change YOU”.

I also presented - twice - on healthplan reform, with lobbyists Rob Hartwell & Keith Nahigian (from the Great American Healthcare Alliance), as well as insurance agents Tony Lombardi, Dan Boston and Jay Silverman. Above was my slide on health reform - how it requires:

not just empowerment patients, but also competition AGAINST insurance, repeal of mandates that threaten patients who refuse to comply with recommendations with which they disagree, a replacement of the punitive licensing regime with reforms like Competitive Certification (for which cannabis scientist Chip Paul expressed interest to revive in Oklahoma), and a restructuring of regulation so more of it happens in the states rather than in the dangerous, central government.

Other highlights of DC included:

Dr. Mitchell’s story of learning herbal healing from his work bringing mainstream, Western medicine to Asia

Pam Holloway’s ozone-based treatment based on science from a century ago

Dr. Ryan Peterson path combining natural healing along with his career in surgery

Enterprise Health Zone developer Henry Butler

Veterans plant medicine advocates including Big Jake Lawrence

former U.S. House administrator Scot Faulkner’s red light therapy team (I enjoyed this treatment, which has profound effects for the health system)

Dr. Sherry Walker’s talk on “exposomes”, where dis-ease stems not from genetics, but rather environmental toxic vectors, showing an image similar to this:

Here was my booth for theNHF.com:

I sold another book on NHF’s priority: keeping the international Codex committee of crony interests from allowing our traded food from excessive residue contamination from injected livestock, poisoned crops or toxified soil. Thanks to Jeff whose wife and he operate a high-quality detox program:

Those who want a free shipment of pain chips and electro-magnetic radiation stickers for their phones & other devices can contact Vaccine Cop Christopher Key, who explained his remedies here.

For OlaLoa sports powder contact NHF Board member Greg Kunin:

To attend the next HealthyAmerica conference, November 13th in Nashville, scroll down here to sign up for updates. To apply to present yourself, or to suggest other ideas for future conferences, fill out this Patient First Coalition conf suggestion form.

P.S. Next I will speak Sept 12th at the “Health Choice: Liberation from Mandates Summit” event in Virginia Beach, featuring Jeff Tucker from the Brownstone Inst and frontline hero Paul Marik, inventor of the Sepsis Protocol. Get your tickets now!

For health freedom updates, sign up at NHF’s eList. We’ll blast soon the invitation for our August zoom, this time back to the health payment and delivery reform discussed above, with GAHA guest Mr. Nahigian.

My weekly Freedom Hub zooms resume the week of August 17th, with Nutritional Detective Garret Smith. For the email invitation, subscribe.

Families and business owners wanting to upgrade benefits from Obamacare to Sharing with HSAs can watch the video at my enrollment link, and scroll down for my contact info.