Three (!) Industries Now Immune from Liability

Many Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocates know about Robert Scott Bell’s radio show (which interviewed me in 2023). I just was on another such program, with Josh Lane - who apparently has been around a lot longer than Mr. Bell.

My lobbying client

I heard about him because he just hosted my client’s president and chief negotiator at the United Nation’s Codex committee in which the usual BioTech special interests try to overwhelm the natural health movement with loosening standards on how contaminated food might be that is internationally traded. Mr. Tips warned about lowering aluminum additive allowances in the global food trade.

I spoke about wireless radiation and cash patients at the Two Days of Truth event hosted at Joel Salatin’s famous regenerative farm in Virginia’s rolling hills.

Pesticides, GMOs & Forever Chemicals

I spoke about food in my interview, too, but only slightly - criticizing weak regulation of its toxic ingredients (via pesticides, genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) and so-called “forever” chemicals - at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Agriculture Department (USDA). My weekly Freedom Hub health show noon ET Wed platforms the forever chemical controversy - register here for an invitation!

If, however, regulatory protection inherently never can be achieved (for the reason that bureaucracy ALWAYS will be controlled by their regulated cronies), to “restore trust” in authorities perhaps what really is needed is NHF’s campaign to abolish at least some of these agencies - which are duplicative of private or state alternatives, as well as unconstitutional in the first place.

States are perfectly capable of protecting the public; indeed, they need freedom to require organic local practices and stronger labeling to help moms shop for MAHA foods. If federal action could be useful, perhaps RFK can make Big Food companies file a notice when declaring one of the franken-ingredients GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe).

Now THREE industries Immune from Liability

Speaking of pesticides, they just gained immunity from lawsuits, joining wireless antennas and vaccines as products for which industry faces no liability if they harm Americans. Without liability we can’t incentivize safety by industry, and can’t really reverse the real epidemic, chronic disease - affecting ½ the country and driving the 1/5th of the economy that is health care - which via Medicare is a driving force of government bankruptcy.

No Vaxx Exemption in Emergency

We’ve all heard how Trump has muzzled RFK on vaccines over fear they’re hurting this Fall’s election. Polls show, however, that nearly half question vaxx science & opposed mandates, & they prioritize individual decision-making over ostensibly protecting public health - to only 39% who believe the science is settled. In his defense, Trump is trying to protect religious vaccine exemptions (except for fired, New York nurses) and trying to lower the vaccine schedule - but it seems MAHA is at a stalemate.

Not only do vaccines remain protected from responsibility when pharmaceutical companies harm our kids, but also kids in a handful of states remain bereft of the exemption option to escape toxic injections.

And exemptions in all states remain useless if politicians are able to con the populace into accepting a claimed “emergency” for some cooked up virus nonsense. Be aware mandates just received backing by the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear an appeal of a 9th circuit decision supporting mandates for any reason of “public” health. We need to:

restore vaccine liability,

ban state mandates of ANY medical procedure, and

pass the Medical Freedom Amendment.

Forget calling for Help in an Emergency

On the main lobbying goal of NHF, protecting property owners from unavoidable wireless radiation harm, all of us are about to lose the only way to call emergency services if caught in a natural disaster. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is trying to allow telecommunication companies (like Verizon, TMobile and AT&T) to discontinue our copper landlines. Join the Natl Call for Safe Tech to learn how to gain informed consent.

No property rights against Towers by your Bedroom

FCC also has a pending Rule proposal to preempt local government discretion on where safely to zone cell towers. We need to:

Pause tower deployments until FCC ends its refusal to comply with a 2021 Circuit order to update wireless radiation exposure limits - i.e., to base them on the science on danger to the environment, children and long term exposure. This includes opposing the Farm bill’s “Precision Ag” sections that will fry not only crops, livestock & soil, but all residents in rural areas via Elon Musk’s satellites - whose radiation impact the General Accountability Office reported never has been studied for safety.

Pass Rep. Smith’s HR 8354 to repeal an older, preempting FCC Rule from 2018 that barred zoning against Fifth Generation (5G), millimeter, pulsed antenna deployments in public rights of way and parks - a bill which also imposed time limits for local consideration of tower applications; and Find a sponsor of a bill to repeal the 1996 Telecom law section 704, which bars local property owners and their local officials from opposing tower applications based on environmental concerns (which include human health effects). Language in this solution also would repeal Telecom’s immunity from liability when their radiation harms us.

States have a goal, too: they need to ensure real smart meter opt outs for electricity, gas & water. To hear more about the wireless mesh threat, subscribe for my monthly NHF zoom, noon ET every third Friday. On July 17th RFSafe presents an unknown HHS law that should help us influence the nomination of future FDA and FCC officials.

State Geoenginnering Weather Modification Bans Aren’t Working

It’s proven a wonderful education experience for so many states to consider bans on atmospheric jet toxin spraying. But the cloudiness persists, and no one I know permitted this poisoning. Thankfully, ClimateViewer’s Jim Lee organized a petition for EPA to clean up its jet fuel, and NHF conference regular Tom Renz has assembled a team to use the courts to stop spraying us like bugs. On NHF’s monthly zoom in May Ms. Florio presented the facts on weather modification and geoengineering to help activists get more involved.

Doctors & Insurers not Integrating Care

Which means making it more “natural”, and less reliant on pHARM’s petroleum-based drugs. We support safe harbors for natural healers whose interventions don’t claim to “heal” (a limit on Free Speech, of course), as well as “expanded scope of practice” laws to encourage mainstream allopaths to experiment with more natural treatments with a better hope to deal with the real epidemic, chronic disease.

But what’s really needed are Competitive Certification laws, to set up a system to dry licensing up on the vine. Its author, economist Byron Schlomach, just presented this solution at the World Council of Health’s Better Way Conference.

Also Homeopathy needs rescue from past FDA guidance keeping these treatments out of the market unless they pass drug-like pre-approval requirements (an impossibly expensive, impractical request). Although not universally supported, there is a bill to establish a new category for this school of healing, that will ease patient access to non-pHARMa options.

As far as health payment reform, Trump wants to redirect insurance subsidies to patients and expand HSAs which fund more integrated care, but the alternative of Sharing remains too small to get needed attention (which I sell, along with HSAs). HSAs empower consumer shopping, but Sharing is needed too in order to force transparency (Sharing nonprofits rely on disgorged hospital pricing) and impose competition on insurance.

A nice surprise at the Two Days of Truth conf last month at which I spoke was meeting a customer. She had such a nice experience as a Sharing member that she gratefully offered the above testimonial.

As a licensed health insurance agent whose brokerage was featured in Forbes Magazine for bringing Sharing to the business market, I’ve been getting interviewed a lot about how to improve the health insurance market. Contact me to upgrade any family or business health plan to one that won’t limit choices, deny claims or jack up prices every year.

Freedom Hub this Week

Be sure you’re subscribed for my weekly Freedom Hub invitations to our two shows, health disruptors on Wednesday and controversies on Thursday. Tomorrow we welcome Christina Hildebrand for an update on pathetic regulation of forever chemicals in our food packaging, water and everywhere else.

In Sum:

Subscribe for NHF’s eList, for the invitation to our zoom noon ET every 3rd Friday. This July we return to the wireless issues, then healthplan reform in August. Subscribe to my weekly Freedom Hub zooms, noon ET Wed with a health disruptor and same time Thursday’s on controversies about which we need to know, in order to improve our world. Upgrade your family and business healthplan from ObamaCare to Sharing, to gain access to any doctor’s cash price, abandon the adversarial claims practices of insurers and gain a plan that remains consistent in price over many years. Connect with me at my LinkedIn, to contact me or discuss opportunities.

P.S. Next month is the DC HealthyAmerica conference of the Patient First Coalition led in part by my fellow Freedom Hub founder Jeff Kanter. To attend, exhibit or sponsor, click here. I’m speaking on the threat of Telecom’s wireless radiation-emitting towers and the importance of becoming a cash patient. Other headliners include Senator Rand Paul. If YOU want to speak, explain why here. For future invitations from the coalition just sign up as an “Ambassador”.

P.P.S. Next I will speak Sept 12th at the “Health Choice: Liberation from Mandates Summit” event in Virginia Beach, featuring Jeff Tucker from the Brownstone Inst and frontline hero Paul Marik, inventor of the Sepsis Protocol. Get your tickets now!