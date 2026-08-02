It’s a short form, just needing your contact info and an idea for a breakout panel: https://healthyamerica2025.org/connect

Who is this coalition?

The Patient First Coalition is taking the lead in profiting from reforming America’s bloated sick-care scheme.

Their HealthyAmerica conferences - unlike any other org - bring together the activists for Health Freedom AND the entrepreneurs whose profit motive to upset the cartel is needed to reverse the real epidemic, CHRONIC disease.

Here was my writeup from the last one I attended, DC:

For an invitation to their next one, November 13th in Nashville, scroll down here to sign up for updates: https://healthyamerica2025.org/

To apply to present - or to suggest a panel or other idea for future conferences - fill out your ideas here: https://healthyamerica2025.org/connect

P.S. Also I will speak Sept 12th at the “Health Choice: Liberation from Mandates Summit” event in Virginia Beach, featuring Jeff Tucker from the Brownstone Inst and frontline hero Paul Marik, inventor of the Sepsis Protocol. Get your tickets now! https://vamfa.org/event/health-choice-summit/

Usually I speak both about the rogue cell tower deployment without property owner consent, and then also about the Sharing-HSA alternative to ObamaCare to create the cash patients without which we can’t reform health care.

For health freedom updates, sign up at the eList of my lobbying client, the NHF. We’ll blast soon the invitation for our August zoom, this time back to health payment and delivery reform, with GAHA (Great American Health Alliance) guest Mr. Nahigian: https://thenhf.com/join-us/e-newsletter-sign-up/

My weekly Freedom Hub zooms resume the week of August 17th, with Nutritional Detective Garret Smith. For the email invitation, subscribe: https://open.substack.com/pub/yourfreedomhub

Families and business owners wanting to upgrade benefits from Obamacare to Sharing with HSAs can watch the video at my enrollment link, and scroll down for my contact info: https://joinmpb.com/health-empowerment/.