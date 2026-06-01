I missed the last event of the Patient First Coalition, but I spoke and exhibited at the previous 3: Pittsburgh, Cleveland and last summer in DC. They’re returning to the capitol July 21st, and you need to attend if you want health freedom and a market that better responds to your needs.

To attend, exhibit or sponsor, click the conference link.

If you’re leading health FREEDOM or disrupting the health CARTEL, then, you should click here to apply to PRESENT or lead a BREAKOUT PANEL at the DC conf.

To receive future event invitations, join the Patient First Coalition as an AMBASSADOR.

Scroll down for the link to submit yourself or a friend as a speaker or exhibitor.

You see, their coalition - and HealthyAmerica conferences - are unlike other Health Freedom efforts. Yes, their breakouts will touch on RFK’s efforts to reverse chronic disease (the real epidemic) by mitigating environmental pollution of the air, water, land, food and medicine.

(Indeed, with the Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal of a lower court’s approval of vaccine mandates for a mere flimsy claim of helping the “public health”, vaccine informed consent lobbying is needed more than ever - to learn next steps subscribe to the eList of the world’s oldest health freedom org, theNHF.com, for the invitation to our next monthly zoom.)

But unlike typical MAHA orgs, theirs includes the entrepreneurs - the ventures trying to profit from doing good. If you’re leading the disruption of the health CARTEL, then, you should click here to apply to present at the DC conf.

Or perhaps you want to exhibit or sponsor?

At least join as an AMBASSADOR

We health freedom advocates can’t defeat the cartel without entrepreneurs willing to innovate, and ventures can’t succeed without our advocacy to level the playing field. Help this process by joining Patient First Coalition as an ambassador - so you’ll get emailed updates on DC and future opportunities.

(I happen to be both - an advocate & and entrepreneur: I lobby for the world’s oldest health freedom org AND was featured in Forbes for upgrading families & biz owners from network-limited and claims-resisting ObamaCare into open networked- and compassionate Sharing (with HSAs)).

P.S. I’ll be speaking next week at ANOTHER conference:

On June 12th rogue farmer Joel Salatin hosts Two Days of Truth at Polyface Farm near Staunton, Virginia (where President Woodrow Wilson is from). Unlike the globalist puppet Wilson, our farm gathering will challenge the status quo. So ditch the stale hotel ballrooms and fluorescent lights for the fresh air and delicious farm-to-table menu of the Shenandoah. Featured speakers include:

Joel Salatin , Pioneer of regenerative farming, captivating speaker, and your host at Polyface Farm

Dr. Jeffrey Smith , Award winning filmmaker and best-selling author for GMO awareness & Creator of a scientifically validated method for elevating brain function to achieve health and healing

Dr. Alexis Cowan , Pioneer in integrating quantum light biology, nutrition, and mitochondrial health to increase longevity

Dr. Eric Berg , Leading expert in holistic health and nutrition

Hilda Gore , Host of the Wise Traditions podcast and expert in applying ancient wisdom to modern living.

Dr. Leigh Frame , Expert in the microbiota-gut-brain-immune interface, named one of the Top 100 Health Care Leaders in the world.

Lots of Vendors, featuring local artisans, sustainable products, health resources, delicious food and drink, and much more.

Joel and Sina interviewed me last year on mitigating the tightening web of cell towers and wireless radiation-emitting devices it was becoming impossible to escape, as well as the importance of accepting the duty to become a price-sensitive patient in order to reform the health services market. I’ll be expanding on these themes at Polyface farm.

Space is Limited. Reserve your spot now:

https://www.drsinamccullough.com/two-days-of-truth-2026

(be sure to use my code “CHARLES10” to SAVE $10!)

By the way, when not lobbying I’m upgrading families from insurance to Sharing and hosting the weekly Freedom hub shows. This Wed holistic wellness entrepreneur David DeHaas presents “Colonics to Release Emotions”, while Catholic philosopher E. Michael Jones on the Thursday show discuss how the collapse in support among young Americans for the Jewish-Christian alliance requires a renewed effort for a national morality - the subject of his new book, “Walk with a Gun and a Bible”. Subscribe for the invitations.

Finally, don’t forget it’s good to connect with me at LinkedIn, to be able to contact each other there.