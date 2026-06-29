Watching a Flat Earth video, one realizes it’s not as foolish as we’re told to believe.

Freedom Hub discovered this with Mark Sargent, one of the original doubters of the spinning space ball claim.

Indeed, it’s shocking how pathetically experts struggle to offer proof that we’re spinning, that the world is curved, or that we’re located within Space.

Why, then, is this topic so ridiculed and censored?

It certainly isn’t going away. Watch any of the big recent podcasts on the topic - with:

The list goes on, including this past week on Shaq’s podcast. When guest Bill Burr and he played a game on conspiracies, this happened:

Celebrities like Shaq have been hinting at Flat Earth for years. Eventually this image of where we live might start making sense:

Dave Weiss just joined Freedom Hub on an entire show on frequency healing, stemming from the idea that we live in an electro-magnetic toroidal field - where our thoughts create reality.

Mr. Weiss is a returning guest. His initial intro to Flat Earth made it into Freedom Hub’s top 12 “most viewed”.

Indeed, because this debate is one of the two most censored topics on the interwebs, he created the Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock App to create one place to get all the information one NEVER will find on censoring YouTube.

How do Scientists React?

Watch for yourself:

When globe skeptics get their turn to make claims, they say:

1. We can see too far if Earth’s radius is 4,000 miles; globies respond that what we see is merely a “refraction” of the object (that is behind the curve) - but how could this mountain, back-lit by the Sun, pierce through a curve of solid Earth?

2. Every experiment to prove Earth motion has proved the opposite; mainstream cosmologists counter with star movement measurements while dismissing another possibility that the lights in the sky are simply rotating above our motionless heads.

Award-winning science author Mark Gober went through the evidence (from his book below), a presentation that exposed how weak the claims are that we are spinning, curved or in Space.

3. A vacuum like Space cannot exist next to a high pressure Atmosphere without a container; globe supporters claim gravity replaces a container and anyway, we have pictures from space (which upon further review are never photographs but are rather computer-generated images or rocket videos that never are continuous from launch to space); further, actual telescopic pictures of our planets look NOTHING like NASA’s CGI:

Indeed, a peephole at the destroyed (I wonder why) Georgia Guidestones shows a northern star that hasn’t moved in 4 decades, with time-lapse photography showing the constellations rotating around the North Star like a perfect sky clock - as if we live in a realm designed by a Creator.

If unable to prove a spinning space ball, one might throw up his hands, “What difference does it make, if I have to go to work in the morning?”

But is the debate unimportant?

Those giving up on NASA’s claims report gaining a better sense of mission - if we’re living in an enclosed realm created by God, then we can’t hide or discount our importance. We must have a purpose and maybe praying to the Creator can help us fluorish.

Our next most viewed “flat earth” video came from Florida activist and Realtor Justin “We Are Change”, who got millions of views for testifying before his county to investigate fraud in the faked deaths of the Challenger Shuttle tragedy.

He returned on the controversy over burned astronaut Gus Grissom who died when his rocket capsule caught fire in the late 1960s - that possibly he was killed before he could blow the whistle on NASA’s fake space program.

What about Antarctica’s “24-hour Sun”?

Flat Earth ran into a buzz saw in our next episode on the topic with Alan X from Space Audits.

He tells a story of Nazi understanding of Flat Earth to achieve successful bombing runs against England in WWII. Churchill apparently wouldn’t consider radar that didn’t account for Earth curvature. Freedom Hub cohost Grapek peppered our guest with questions, as did many of our guests. Who do you think won the debate?

Another presenter, Jeranism, actually left flat earth when he saw a 24 hour Antarctic Sun (which did NOT convince his fellow traveler Austin Witsit) - and which was roundly criticized as a psy-op.

Anyhoo, just as globers thought they had a win against flat earth, the latter group has run a series of what are called “celestial theodolite” experiments that globers haven’t refuted to this day.

These debates are getting intense. The fakery around Katy Perry’s orbit or Artemis’ ridiculous Moon mission did NOT help the official cosmological story.

Indeed, from a 120,000 foot high balloon, this is what our Realm truly resembles, with what looks like a local Sun:

Why the Lie?

A not insignificant aspect of Flat Earth theory, according to the Christian Bible, is the reconnection of humans to God, the creator of this realm.

Knowing that we’re not spinning uncontrollably in a godless universe has made Truth researchers question why the global controllers would commit such a monumental lie.

Former Q operative Dustin Nemos, whose Flat Earth vision equals that of the Bible, provoked our audience by blaming the globalists themselves for the globe psyop. Matt Long supported this claim on Freedom Hub, with a super power point on Biblical Earth.

Maybe, just maybe, they’re hiding God and making you feel insignificant as an accidental speck that descended from pond scum after an impossible Big Bang.

Want to dig into this rabbit hole?

download Mr. Weiss’ app here - it organizes all the questions with videos hidden by YouTube

mark the calendar for Friday nights, to join the X Space Globie Help Line

mark the calendar for Tuesday nights, when Mark Sargent’s Strange World takes on specific questions with guests

Don’t Miss Future Freedom Hub Controversies!

Just as with Friday’s article about globalist tyranny, cosmological psyops will not be ignored by Freedom Hub. We cannot meet God’s plan or reach our potential if we remain deluded by the nature of reality.

To receive free invitations weekly to see who our coming guests are, subscribe here. Paying guests get to join our LIVE conversations to ask questions.

This Thursday Ms. Elkins from Science to Sage magazine returns how ancient “myths” were actual history.

To contact me, connect at my LinkedIn.