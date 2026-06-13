I was thrilled friend and naturopath Sina McCullough invited me to speak at her event at the PolyFace Farm of regenerative icon Joel Salatin. I advertised it for weeks on my weekly Freedom Hub event invitations. It turned out as expected - great talks by integrated healers and amazing food raised right there on the farm - including RAW MILK!

Another cool thing happened when the wife of a popular speaker on homesteading told me that I was her health insurance agent - and that she liked our brokerage’s healthplan so much that down below she gave me a testimonial!

I was asked by the event organizers to convince Health Freedom advocates who already understood the harms from vaccines and pesticides why they should care about the cell towers being deployed ever closer to their bedrooms, kids’ classrooms & local parks.

Also, Sina wanted me to cajole attendees to consider the value of abandoning ObamaCare for life as a cash patient belonging to a Medical Cost Sharing community - to explain why price-sensitive shopping was key to rationalizing costs as well as boosting the more natural healing market.

My Two Days and Truth talk mirrored Sina and Joel’s interview of me last year.

Indeed, the power of cash to both reduce health costs AND move Americans to pursue more natural healing has made me endeavor to add it as a priority for the MAHA movement!

GMO expert Smith warned not about frankenplants to resist insecticides, but about micro-genetic manipulation of fungi and bacteria - that could unleash an existential risk to humanity. A common theme among the speakers like Dr. Berg was to get morning sun, for Vitamin D. Dr. Cowan also backed up my warning of radiation from the encroaching cell towers and ubiquitious Internet of Things (IoT) - that also will coerce our behavior for compliance.

Folks loved my second topic as well - upgrading from ObamaCare into cash patient status via Sharing with HSAs. A wife of another speaker (on homesteading) came up to me and informed me that I was her agent! Her son had had hip surgery but because of great service by my brokerage’s healthplan, she graciously gave the above testimonial.

Folks want to know how to escape narrow ObamaCare networks, insurance claims denials, and endless rising costs.

RealDocSpeaks said I did a great job explaining the move here to Sharing with HSAs, for both families and businesses:

Back to my first topic, wireless radiation, I equated its threat to Americans with that of vaccines: zero informed consent, smothering of the science and utter capture of the regulatory process.

Property owners are waking up to towers near their neighborhoods they never requested, they can’t use the scientific evidence of human harm to stop tower applications, and advocates struggle to stop Telecom’s bills to make it even harder for property owners to keep cell towers far from where we live, work or play.

Learning both of these topics is proving popular, as I was recently interviewed on the combo by economist Murray Sabrin:

By the way…

Friday is NHF time:

Vaccines will make the topic of my next monthly zoom, this Friday at noon ET. I had to cover this issue, because the Supreme Court just refused an appeal of a 9th circuit decision that all a bureaucrat needs to justify a mandate is to find some way that it furthers “public” health - which of course does not exist (there’s no proof of viruses or infectious spread). Joining our NHF talk Friday is Dawn Richardson, advocacy director of the Natl Vaccine Info Center - which is helping state efforts to ban ALL medical mandates. Wireless radiation mitigator and former vitamin chain store entrepreneur Michael Levesque also will present his Medical Freedom Amendment as a way to go on offense for once - instead of defending constantly against pHARMa’s threats against religious vaccine exemptions. For the invitation just subscribe at NHF’s e eList.

This week on Freedom Hub:

Don’t forget my weekly shows on Freedom Hub, with chiropractor and coach Fred Blum on fixing ones internal sovereignty as a prerequisite to societal freedom, noon ET Wed. Speaking of freedom, it turns out that Machiavelli was for it. Reverend Bob returns for the Thursday show, that Machiavelli wasn’t just an advisor for evil power-seekers. For the FH invitations, subscribe.

P.S. Next month is the DC HealthyAmerica conf of the Patient First Coalition led in part by my Freedom Hub cofounder Jeff Kanter. To attend, exhibit or sponsor, click here. To apply to speak, explain why here. For future invitations from the coalition just sign up as an “Ambassador”.

To contact me with any questions, connect with me at my LinkedIn!