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Three (!) Industries Now Immune from Liability
Health Freedom lies at an Impasse
  Charles D. Frohman
4:04
Weak Science for our Spinning Space World?
The topic sure triggered comedian Bill Burr when Shaq doubled down on it
  Charles D. Frohman
Massie Defeat Splits the Judeo-Christian Alliance
We shoudn't be Allowed to Discuss the Implications of their Globalist Power?
  Charles D. Frohman
Getting Interviewed on Better Healthplans
Families & Bizowners don't have to settle for ObamaCare insurance
  Charles D. Frohman
"You're my Insurance Agent!"
I got my Raw Milk at Two Days of Truth & scared everyone about Cell Tower radiation
  Charles D. Frohman
Want to speak at DC's health conference?
or exhibit - or just attend to meet MAHA leaders & medical entrepreneurs?
  Charles D. Frohman

May 2026

Join my CHD wireless threat discussion Friday
...and join Patient First' zoom TODAY to learn about the DC conf
  Charles D. Frohman
Trump can't please Libertarians & the Deep State
Forget the GOP's sacrifice of Massie; FFF's leader tells my Freedom Hub to stay Principled
  Charles D. Frohman
US 250: My Legendary Abstract-Painting Grampa
His paintings tell the tale of WWII's tragic Italian campaign
  Charles D. Frohman
RealDocSpeaks Interviews Me on Upgrading from ObamaCare to Sharing with HSAs
Millions of Families and Biz Owners are benefiting in a way similar to how Credit Union customers prefer them over their former Bank
  Charles D. Frohman
If you vote Dem kiss ObamaCare Competition Away
They HATE Sharing, which is better than Insurance
  Charles D. Frohman
We need Democrats to get Excited about State Welfare
Or we collapse like Ancient Rome
  Charles D. Frohman
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