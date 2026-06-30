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Three (!) Industries Now Immune from Liability
Health Freedom lies at an Impasse
Jun 30
•
Charles D. Frohman
14
4
6
4:04
Weak Science for our Spinning Space World?
The topic sure triggered comedian Bill Burr when Shaq doubled down on it
Jun 29
•
Charles D. Frohman
4
2
Massie Defeat Splits the Judeo-Christian Alliance
We shoudn't be Allowed to Discuss the Implications of their Globalist Power?
Jun 26
•
Charles D. Frohman
1
2
Getting Interviewed on Better Healthplans
Families & Bizowners don't have to settle for ObamaCare insurance
Jun 25
•
Charles D. Frohman
1
1
"You're my Insurance Agent!"
I got my Raw Milk at Two Days of Truth & scared everyone about Cell Tower radiation
Jun 13
•
Charles D. Frohman
4
3
Want to speak at DC's health conference?
or exhibit - or just attend to meet MAHA leaders & medical entrepreneurs?
Jun 1
•
Charles D. Frohman
2
2
2
May 2026
Join my CHD wireless threat discussion Friday
...and join Patient First' zoom TODAY to learn about the DC conf
May 28
•
Charles D. Frohman
6
1
2
Trump can't please Libertarians & the Deep State
Forget the GOP's sacrifice of Massie; FFF's leader tells my Freedom Hub to stay Principled
May 23
•
Charles D. Frohman
4
1
US 250: My Legendary Abstract-Painting Grampa
His paintings tell the tale of WWII's tragic Italian campaign
May 21
•
Charles D. Frohman
2
1
1
RealDocSpeaks Interviews Me on Upgrading from ObamaCare to Sharing with HSAs
Millions of Families and Biz Owners are benefiting in a way similar to how Credit Union customers prefer them over their former Bank
May 18
•
Charles D. Frohman
2
2
If you vote Dem kiss ObamaCare Competition Away
They HATE Sharing, which is better than Insurance
May 12
•
Charles D. Frohman
4
2
2
We need Democrats to get Excited about State Welfare
Or we collapse like Ancient Rome
May 11
•
Charles D. Frohman
1
1
© 2026 Charles D. Frohman
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